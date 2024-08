Marine Minute: 30-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. MARINES WITH 2ND MARINE DIVISION CONDUCTED A LIVE-FIRE EVENT AS PART OF A SERVICE LEVEL TRAINING EXERCISE ON JULY 22 IN TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA. OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY SERGEANT CRISTIAN BESTUL FEATURING MARINES WITH MARINE AIR CONTROL GROUP 38, MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE- DARWIN. MARINES PARTICIPATED IN A LOW ALTITUDE AIR DEFENSE REHERSAL FOR EXERCISE PREDATOR’S RUN 24 ON JULY 27 AT BRADSHAW FIELD, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA. (U.S. MARINE CORPS VIDEO BY LANCE CPL. MATTHEW MCDONNELL)