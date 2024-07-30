William A. Howell Training Support Facility Ribbon Cutting

The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Novosel, Alabama, officially memorialized and opened the William A. Howell Training Support Facility on April 12, 2024.
This recording joins the event already in progress.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932506
|VIRIN:
|240412-A-MD562-1880
|Filename:
|DOD_110478418
|Length:
|00:12:34
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
