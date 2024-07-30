Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Battle Group Poland conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.01.2024

    Video by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha “Aces” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 1, 2024, to increase combat readiness. The CALFEX, conducted by the NATO Multinational Battle Group Poland, also included the U.S. Army Bravo “Bull” Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division along with Romanian Air Defense “Sky Guardians” and the United Kingdom Eagle Troop. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932497
    VIRIN: 240801-A-BT309-1304
    Filename: DOD_110478293
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

