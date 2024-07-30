NATO Battle Group Poland conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha “Aces” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 1, 2024, to increase combat readiness. The CALFEX, conducted by the NATO Multinational Battle Group Poland, also included the U.S. Army Bravo “Bull” Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division along with Romanian Air Defense “Sky Guardians” and the United Kingdom Eagle Troop. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson)