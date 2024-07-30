52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command B-Roll

52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts a change of command ceremony at Sembach, Germany, on Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu assumed command of the brigade from U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow during the change of command ceremony (Video by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins)
