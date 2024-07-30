Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command B-Roll

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    08.01.2024

    Video by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts a change of command ceremony at Sembach, Germany, on Aug. 1, 2024. U.S. Army Col. Hailey Bairu assumed command of the brigade from U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow during the change of command ceremony (Video by U.S. Army Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 09:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932491
    VIRIN: 240801-A-KX519-8030
    Filename: DOD_110478120
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    NATO
    ChangeofCommand
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

