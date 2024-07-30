Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Disney Trivia Night at Harbor View Club

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo community members participated in a Disney trivia night event hosted by the Harbor View Club on July 29, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 01:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932470
    VIRIN: 240729-N-OH637-7588
    Filename: DOD_110477562
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disney Trivia Night at Harbor View Club, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night
    AFN Sasebo
    Disney
    Trivia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download