On this Pacific News: Multinational forces conduct an amphibious raid exercise during the tactical phase of exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 on Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Hawaii; United States Forces Japan Commander, Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp visits U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa to recognize and award members of fire-based emergency medical services; and multinational ships sailed in formation off the coast of Hawaii during exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 01:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|932468
|VIRIN:
|240730-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110477547
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: July 30, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.