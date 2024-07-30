Japanese Parking Etiquettes B-Roll package

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll package gathered for Japanese parking etiquette public service announcement. The video was created for Yokota Air Base members to reference when parking off base and is part of the Yokota newcomers series that inform on host nation lifestyle, laws and regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Yokota
    Responsibility
    Respect
    Partnerships
    Community
    Parking

