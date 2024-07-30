Japanese Parking Etiquettes B-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package gathered for Japanese parking etiquette public service announcement. The video was created for Yokota Air Base members to reference when parking off base and is part of the Yokota newcomers series that inform on host nation lifestyle, laws and regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)