Japanese Parking Etiquettes B-Roll package

B-Roll package gathered for Japanese parking etiquette public service announcement. The video was created for Yokota Air Base members to reference when parking off base and is part of the Yokota newcomers series that inform on host nation lifestyle, laws and regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 23:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932458
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-LX373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110477121
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.