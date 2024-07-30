Checkpoints | Khaan Quest 2024

Army Reserve Soldier SPC Frank Sewell from the 56th Military Police Company, shares his civilian law enforcement experience with fellow Soldiers and international militaries during the Khaan Quest 2024 Checkpoint Exercise lane.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 21:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|932457
|VIRIN:
|240729-A-KJ871-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110477089
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
