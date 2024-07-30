Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hydra III 24 Medical Training

    FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, COLOMBIA

    07.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez 

    U.S. Army South

    Soldiers with Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 2nd Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and U.S. Army South perform medical evacuation litter carry maneuvers with their National Army of Colombia counterparts during medical training at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) on July 28, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932454
    VIRIN: 240728-A-MA608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110477051
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, CO

    82nd Airborne Division
    colombia
    Medical Training
    HYDRA III
    HYDRA 24

