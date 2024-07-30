Hydra III 24 Medical Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division; 2nd Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, and U.S. Army South perform medical evacuation litter carry maneuvers with their National Army of Colombia counterparts during medical training at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) on July 28, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bi-lateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez)