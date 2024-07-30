Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newcomers Playlist: Japanese Parking Etiquettes

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japanese parking etiquettes public service announcement video created for members of Yokota Air Base to reference when parking off base. This video is a part of the Yokota newcomers series that informs on host nation lifestyle, laws and regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 23:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 932452
    VIRIN: 240723-F-LX373-1001
    Filename: DOD_110476959
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Yokota
    Responsibility
    Respect
    Partnerships
    Community
    Parking

