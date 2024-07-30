Newcomers Playlist: Japanese Parking Etiquettes

Japanese parking etiquettes public service announcement video created for members of Yokota Air Base to reference when parking off base. This video is a part of the Yokota newcomers series that informs on host nation lifestyle, laws and regulations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 23:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|932452
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-LX373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110476959
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.