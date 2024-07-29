Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tower 220: Where the Helping Agencies Live

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Andrea Bowen, 35th Fighter Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office prevention worker, explains how to find Tower 220 and the various helping agencies located there at Misawa Air Base, Japan, on July 31, 2024. Tower 220 serves as a central hub for multiple support services. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 18:48
    Category: PSA
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tower 220: Where the Helping Agencies Live, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SARC
    SAPR
    Community
    Helping Agencies
    Tower220

