Tower 220: Where the Helping Agencies Live

Andrea Bowen, 35th Fighter Wing Integrated Prevention and Resilience Office prevention worker, explains how to find Tower 220 and the various helping agencies located there at Misawa Air Base, Japan, on July 31, 2024. Tower 220 serves as a central hub for multiple support services. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|07.31.2024
|07.31.2024 18:48
|PSA
|932449
|240731-F-KM882-9001
|DOD_110476862
|00:01:25
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
