Colombian army paratroopers assigned to Battalion of Counter Narcotics (BACN1) and U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Apache Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct night and early morning combined airborne jumps at Fuerte Militar de Tolemaida, Colombia, during HYDRA III 24 (HYDRA 24) on July 30, 2024. HYDRA 24 is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Colombian armies aimed at enhancing the technical, procedural, and human interoperability between the two airborne forces and demonstrating the ability to strategically employ forces in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 18:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932447
|VIRIN:
|240730-A-MA608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110476803
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|FUERTE MILITAR DE TOLEMAIDA, CO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HYDRA III 24 Airborne Jump, by SSG Richard Perez and SFC Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.