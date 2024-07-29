video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldier-athletes from across the globe are at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for the All Army Softball Trials. The Soldiers practice daily at the Maj. Gen. Dinges Sports Complex and are competing against local teams as the coaches whittle down players for the final roster. Those that make the cut will compete in the Armed Forces Tournament Aug. 13-19 in Oklahoma City.