    All Army Softball Trials

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldier-athletes from across the globe are at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for the All Army Softball Trials. The Soldiers practice daily at the Maj. Gen. Dinges Sports Complex and are competing against local teams as the coaches whittle down players for the final roster. Those that make the cut will compete in the Armed Forces Tournament Aug. 13-19 in Oklahoma City.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:54
    Video ID: 932428
    VIRIN: 240724-A-GO806-3364
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Army Softball Trials, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    softball
    athletes
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    All Army Softball

