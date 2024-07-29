Soldier-athletes from across the globe are at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for the All Army Softball Trials. The Soldiers practice daily at the Maj. Gen. Dinges Sports Complex and are competing against local teams as the coaches whittle down players for the final roster. Those that make the cut will compete in the Armed Forces Tournament Aug. 13-19 in Oklahoma City.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 15:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932428
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-GO806-3364
|Filename:
|DOD_110476413
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All Army Softball Trials, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.