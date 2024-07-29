Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 72 - Honorary Commanders Take Flight

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    Honorary commanders visit Dyess Air Force Base for a ride in a C-130J Hercules and tour the base.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932415
    VIRIN: 240731-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_110476277
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Partnerships
    Dyess Air Force Base
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Honorary Commanders

