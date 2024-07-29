Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History and Heritage of the Wyoming National Guard

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Video by Jacqueline Alderman 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Dive into the storied past of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard with this comprehensive documentary. From its inception to its current role, explore the pivotal moments that have defined our proud history. This video showcases the dedication, bravery, and legacy of the men and women who have served with distinction.

    Credits:
    Producer - Jacqueline Marshall
    Historical Writer - Collin Nakos
    Voice-over - Collin Nakos
    Editor/SFX - Jacqueline Marshall
    Script Writer - Collin Nakos

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932414
    VIRIN: 240401-Z-KB070-1115
    Filename: DOD_110476275
    Length: 00:23:40
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

    This work, History and Heritage of the Wyoming National Guard, by Jacqueline Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Heritage
    Wyoming National Guard
    History

