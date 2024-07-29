History and Heritage of the Wyoming National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dive into the storied past of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard with this comprehensive documentary. From its inception to its current role, explore the pivotal moments that have defined our proud history. This video showcases the dedication, bravery, and legacy of the men and women who have served with distinction.



Credits:

Producer - Jacqueline Marshall

Historical Writer - Collin Nakos

Voice-over - Collin Nakos

Editor/SFX - Jacqueline Marshall

Script Writer - Collin Nakos