DM Airmen clean up Tucson

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing clean up garbage in Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2024. The Airmen partnered with Tucson Clean and Beautiful to preserve and improve the community they serve in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)