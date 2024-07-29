DM Airmen clean up Tucson

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing clean up garbage in Tucson, Ariz., July 31, 2024. The Airmen partnered with Tucson Clean and Beautiful to preserve and improve the community they serve in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932410
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-DX569-2245
|Filename:
|DOD_110476239
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.