Atlas V T-Minus 10-Miler

A United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket supporting the USSF-51 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, July. 30, 2024. The Atlas was chosen to be the official launch vehicle for the 3rd annual T-Minus 10-Miler. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)
|07.30.2024
|07.31.2024 15:35
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
