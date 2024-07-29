Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlas V T-Minus 10-Miler

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket supporting the USSF-51 mission launches from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, July. 30, 2024. The Atlas was chosen to be the official launch vehicle for the 3rd annual T-Minus 10-Miler. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932403
    VIRIN: 240731-X-NY190-1002
    Filename: DOD_110476150
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlas V T-Minus 10-Miler, by SrA Samuel Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marathon
    10-Miler
    Atlas V
    T-Minus 10-Miler
    USSF-51

