NATO Battle Group Poland conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

Soldiers of the NATO Multinational Battle Group made up of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and Bravo “Bull” Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division along with, Romanian Air Defense “Sky Guardians” and the United Kingdom Eagle Troop participate in a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 31, 2024, to increase combat readiness. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Zackery Babcock and Spc. Brett Thompson)