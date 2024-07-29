Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Fighting Wildfires, Enhancing Rescue Missions, Enlisted Foundations Courses

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, two C-130 aircraft from the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve are fighting wildfires in California, modern infrastructure at Kadena Air Base enhances search and rescue mission operations, and there’s a new Foundations curriculum for enlisted Airmen.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 11:04
    Location: US

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV  

