Utah Army National Guard- Capt Jorge Conde- Feature Story

Joint Force Headquarters Commander Capt. Jorge Conde takes a moment to reflect on why he joined the Utah Army National Guard and what keeps him going as a grateful South American native from Barranquilla, Colombia. (Utah Army National Guard Video by Rob Harnden)
|03.19.2024
|07.31.2024 10:33
|Package
|932366
|240730-Z-DA103-9001
|DOD_110475519
|00:02:34
|DRAPER, UTAH, US
|0
|0
