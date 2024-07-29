Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Army National Guard- Capt Jorge Conde- Feature Story

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Joint Force Headquarters Commander Capt. Jorge Conde takes a moment to reflect on why he joined the Utah Army National Guard and what keeps him going as a grateful South American native from Barranquilla, Colombia. (Utah Army National Guard Video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932366
    VIRIN: 240730-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110475519
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    TAGS

    Citizen Soldier
    South America
    Utah Army National Guard
    JFHQ
    Feature Story
    Jorge Conde

