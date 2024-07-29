Golf Company Water Survival Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932359" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, go through Marine Corps Water Survival training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 24, 2024. After some practice time, recruits are tested on their ability to jump into deep water, tread water, float, transport gear and to shed their gear underwater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)