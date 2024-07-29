Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, go through Marine Corps Water Survival training aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 24, 2024. After some practice time, recruits are tested on their ability to jump into deep water, tread water, float, transport gear and to shed their gear underwater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 08:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932359
|VIRIN:
|240724-M-vw800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110475334
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Water Survival Training, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
