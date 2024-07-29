HMLA-367, JSDF Close Air Support and Fast Roping at Camp Metabaru

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members conduct forward armed refueling and fast rope training during Resolute Dragon 24 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Metabaru, Saga, Japan, July 29, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. HMLA 367 is forward deployed to the Indo-Pacific to 1st MAW under the unit deployment program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932341
|VIRIN:
|240729-M-VH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110474835
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|CAMP METABARU, SAGA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
