USARPAC food service advisors evaluate 35th CSSB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932337" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A team of food service advisers from U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, recently visited Sagami General Depot and Camp Zama to conduct an evaluation of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s field feeding platoon here for an upcoming culinary competition.



AFN Tokyo repurposed existing footage for use on AFN television. Original footage courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji.