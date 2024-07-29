USARPAC food service advisors evaluate 35th CSSB

A team of food service advisers from U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, recently visited Sagami General Depot and Camp Zama to conduct an evaluation of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s field feeding platoon here for an upcoming culinary competition.
AFN Tokyo repurposed existing footage for use on AFN television. Original footage courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji.
|07.31.2024
|07.30.2024 22:49
|Package
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
