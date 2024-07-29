Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC food service advisors evaluate 35th CSSB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Tokyo

    A team of food service advisers from U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, recently visited Sagami General Depot and Camp Zama to conduct an evaluation of the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion’s field feeding platoon here for an upcoming culinary competition.

    AFN Tokyo repurposed existing footage for use on AFN television. Original footage courtesy of U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 22:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932337
    VIRIN: 240731-F-XK019-1001
    Filename: DOD_110474696
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC food service advisors evaluate 35th CSSB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download