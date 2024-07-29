Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 15-30, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), provided direct support as the primary air assault platform for MRF-D 24.3 conducting Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, involving both day and night flight operations, incorporating digital interoperability assets, and long-range communication capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Energy Punch by Roman Spivak.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    Marines
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    Predator’s Run
    I MEF Summer Series

