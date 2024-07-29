REEL: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 15-30, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Aviation Combat Element, VMM-268 (Rein.), provided direct support as the primary air assault platform for MRF-D 24.3 conducting Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, involving both day and night flight operations, incorporating digital interoperability assets, and long-range communication capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)



This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Energy Punch by Roman Spivak.