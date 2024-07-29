Callsign Yoda; the Joint Okinawa Training Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Liko, air traffic controller with the 18th Operations Support Squadron, speaks about the Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, call sign “Yoda”, at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2024. The range complex consists of a controlled 95,000 square mile air, maritime, and land training space utilized by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as well as civilian aviation entities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)