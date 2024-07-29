Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Callsign Yoda; the Joint Okinawa Training Range

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Liko, air traffic controller with the 18th Operations Support Squadron, speaks about the Joint Okinawa Training Range Complex, call sign “Yoda”, at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2024. The range complex consists of a controlled 95,000 square mile air, maritime, and land training space utilized by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as well as civilian aviation entities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 21:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932330
    VIRIN: 240731-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_110474463
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

