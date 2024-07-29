Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.30.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Moser 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 30, 2024) Hospital Corpsman Apprentice Kimone Fortella explains why she serves in the Navy, July 30, 2024. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric A. Moser)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 16:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 932284
    VIRIN: 240730-N-CF580-2005
    Filename: DOD_110473760
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Hometown: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by PO3 Eric Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

