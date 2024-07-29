Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd CAB Redeployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Family and friends of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division welcome back the formation from deployment on Fort Liberty, NC, July 6, 2024. Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932277
    VIRIN: 240706-A-ID763-1860
    Filename: DOD_110473645
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd CAB Redeployment, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    redeployment
    Liberty
    OIR
    Fort Liberty N.C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download