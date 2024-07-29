Family and friends of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division welcome back the formation from deployment on Fort Liberty, NC, July 6, 2024. Paratroopers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve 2023-2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932277
|VIRIN:
|240706-A-ID763-1860
|Filename:
|DOD_110473645
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82nd CAB Redeployment, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.