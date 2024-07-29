Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB TOA

    KUWAIT

    07.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 82nd Airborne Division, conducts a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 18, 2024. The 82nd CAB relinquishes command to the 10th CAB, 10th Mountain Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    82nd CAB
    Kuwait
    TOA
    10th CAB
    OIR

