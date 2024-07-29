B-roll for the capstone partnership between the 39th Information Operation Squadron and 333rd Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932241
|VIRIN:
|240730-F-NO318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110473304
|Length:
|00:29:30
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 39IOS Capstone, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.