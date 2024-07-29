Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, hosts annual Tank Combat Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, join NATO allies in the annual Tank Combat Show at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2024. The annual event consisted of static displays and simulated combat featuring armored elements from Croatia, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with numerous vendors and performers for local civilians in celebration of the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade's 30th anniversary. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, ensuring NATO allies of their partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)