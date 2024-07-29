U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, join NATO allies in the annual Tank Combat Show at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2024. The annual event consisted of static displays and simulated combat featuring armored elements from Croatia, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with numerous vendors and performers for local civilians in celebration of the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade's 30th anniversary. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, ensuring NATO allies of their partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 11:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932225
|VIRIN:
|240713-Z-JU958-1565
|Filename:
|DOD_110472949
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, hosts annual Tank Combat Show, by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.