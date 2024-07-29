Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-29th FA soldier discusses annual Tank Combat Show at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bobby James Cox, a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo “Bull” Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, in support of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses a static display for local civilians at the Tank Combat Show held in at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2024. The Tank Combat Show and static displays are part of a celebration honoring the foundation of the Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, ensuring NATO allies of their partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 11:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932223
    VIRIN: 240713-A-JU958-8282
    Filename: DOD_110472945
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

