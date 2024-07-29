3-29th FA soldier discusses annual Tank Combat Show at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932223" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Bobby James Cox, a cannon crewmember assigned to Bravo “Bull” Battery, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, in support of 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses a static display for local civilians at the Tank Combat Show held in at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 13, 2024. The Tank Combat Show and static displays are part of a celebration honoring the foundation of the Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, ensuring NATO allies of their partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)