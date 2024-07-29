Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latin Fiesta 24

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division band perform for the Summer Latin Fiesta in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 29, 2024. The festival was hosted to allow attendees to experience a new culture by offering different types of events, activities and vendors for everyone to enjoy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 10:14
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

