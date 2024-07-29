Latin Fiesta 24

U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division band perform for the Summer Latin Fiesta in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 29, 2024. The festival was hosted to allow attendees to experience a new culture by offering different types of events, activities and vendors for everyone to enjoy. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932196
|VIRIN:
|240727-M-FL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110472519
|Length:
|00:06:17
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
