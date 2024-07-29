Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Chaplain Stone

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency 

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    Chaplain Peter Stone of NGA tells why he's proud to serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 06:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 932193
    VIRIN: 240729-O-VQ679-8070
    Filename: DOD_110472424
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Chaplain Stone, by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
    ValueOfService

