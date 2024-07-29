Rear Adm. Huffman Honors Guam's History and Spirit in 80th Liberation Day Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ASAN, Guam (July 21, 2024) – Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, shares a heartfelt message honoring Guam's incredible history, the strength of its people, and the importance of Liberation Day. Rear Adm. Huffman encourages the community to come together to celebrate the island's heritage and the enduring spirit of Guam.

Video by U.S. Navy videographer William J. Busby III