    Rear Adm. Huffman Honors Guam's History and Spirit in 80th Liberation Day Message

    ASAN, GUAM

    07.17.2024

    Video by William Busby 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    ASAN, Guam (July 21, 2024) – Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, shares a heartfelt message honoring Guam's incredible history, the strength of its people, and the importance of Liberation Day. Rear Adm. Huffman encourages the community to come together to celebrate the island's heritage and the enduring spirit of Guam.
    Video by U.S. Navy videographer William J. Busby III

    Guam
    JTF-M
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia
    Adm. Huffman
    80th Liberation day Guam

