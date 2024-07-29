2-124 Infantry Regiment participates in culminating XCTC event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Florida Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) take on 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment Soldiers who are roleplaying as opposing forces during a culminating event during the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise. XCTC is a major training event for the Florida Guard that ensures the 53rd IBCT’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard video by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)