    2-124 Infantry Regiment participates in culminating XCTC event

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Soldiers of the Florida Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) take on 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment Soldiers who are roleplaying as opposing forces during a culminating event during the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise. XCTC is a major training event for the Florida Guard that ensures the 53rd IBCT’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard video by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 20:40
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise
    2-124th Infantry
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC

