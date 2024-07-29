Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd annual DAF Learning Symposium

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command

    The 3rd annual DAF Learning Symposium hosted by AETC was held at the Radius Center in Downtown San Antonio April 16-18, 2024.
    Over 90 participants gathered from across the learning ecosystem to discuss, learn and collaborate on the current and future states of competency acquisition within the DAF. The Symposium takes a design approach to inviting, hosting, collaborating, and connecting the learning, force development and talent management communities. This year culminated the first phase in a nine-year strategy.

    Next Learning symposium will be held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio where the group will re-engage the topic of mapping the learning ecosystem. (U.S. Air Force video by Captain Trey G. Riley and James Bowen)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 16:53
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    USAF
    GPC
    AETC
    DAF
    Learning Symposium

