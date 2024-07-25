Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Prohibited Drone Activity

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Our U.S. military installations are no drone zones. But beyond not flying one yourself, you need to remember that you have a responsibility to protect your base if you see one in the air. Use the acronym D.R.O.N.E. to help yourself remember the steps to safeguarding your base, and call your local BDOC or Provost Marshal if you see any drone related activity.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 15:55
    Category: PSA
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Security
    Camp Pendleton
    Aircraft
    Drone
    Prohibited
    No-Drone

