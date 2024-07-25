Camp Pendleton Prohibited Drone Activity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932124" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our U.S. military installations are no drone zones. But beyond not flying one yourself, you need to remember that you have a responsibility to protect your base if you see one in the air. Use the acronym D.R.O.N.E. to help yourself remember the steps to safeguarding your base, and call your local BDOC or Provost Marshal if you see any drone related activity.