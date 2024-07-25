Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friday Facts: RSV

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian and Maj. (Dr.) Megan Donahue provide some tips for protecting your children from RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 15:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 932121
    VIRIN: 240726-D-HZ730-4132
    Filename: DOD_110471070
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Pediatrics
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    RSV

