    1st Squadron, 112th Cavalry Regiment B-roll Package

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lucas Snow 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Texas Army National Guard 1st Squadron, 112th Cavalry Regiment, based out of Bryan, Texas, conduct a live fire exercise during annual training July 20, 2024 at Ft. Cavazos, Texas.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932116
    VIRIN: 240720-A-BP012-1001
    Filename: DOD_110471001
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    112th Cavalry Regiment
    Fort Cavazos

