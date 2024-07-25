1st Squadron, 112th Cavalry Regiment B-roll Package

Soldiers of the Texas Army National Guard 1st Squadron, 112th Cavalry Regiment, based out of Bryan, Texas, conduct a live fire exercise during annual training July 20, 2024 at Ft. Cavazos, Texas.
|07.20.2024
|07.29.2024 15:31
|B-Roll
|932116
|240720-A-BP012-1001
|DOD_110471001
|00:02:06
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|1
|1
