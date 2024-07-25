Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package 451st Civil Affairs Battalion

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Xzavier Marte 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 451st Civil Affairs Battalion, based out of Houston, conducts a collective training event (CTE), on North Ft. Cavazos, Texas, as part of their pre-deployment process to Central America.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932095
    VIRIN: 240720-A-HB480-1001
    Filename: DOD_110470687
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package 451st Civil Affairs Battalion, by CPL Xzavier Marte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

