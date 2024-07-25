Video Produced by Jonathan Snyder and Daniel Zaborowski, Defense Media Activity - Navy Production
The Department of the Navy (DON) Insider Threat Program mission is to deter, detect, and mitigate insider threats. This PSA featuring Victor Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, raises awareness to assist in risk mitigation across the Fleet. It is encouraged to use this PSA across social media and for unit Insider Threat Program training.
Inside threat mitigation is every one's business. There are multiple ways to report. An individual can go to their security manager, they can report through their perspective Services, or they can contact the NCIS Tip Line.
These reports can be made anonymously.
Navy Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat.fct@navy.mil
Marine Corps Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat@usmc.mil; https://www.information.marines.mil/Units/Insider-Threat/
NCIS: https://www.ncis.navy.mil/
Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 14:00
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, Deter, Detect, Mitigate Insider Threats, by Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
