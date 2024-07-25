Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deter, Detect, Mitigate Insider Threats

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Jonathan Snyder 

    Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security)

    Video Produced by Jonathan Snyder and Daniel Zaborowski, Defense Media Activity - Navy Production
    The Department of the Navy (DON) Insider Threat Program mission is to deter, detect, and mitigate insider threats. This PSA featuring Victor Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, raises awareness to assist in risk mitigation across the Fleet. It is encouraged to use this PSA across social media and for unit Insider Threat Program training.
    Inside threat mitigation is every one's business. There are multiple ways to report. An individual can go to their security manager, they can report through their perspective Services, or they can contact the NCIS Tip Line.
    These reports can be made anonymously.
    Navy Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat.fct@navy.mil
    Marine Corps Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat@usmc.mil; https://www.information.marines.mil/Units/Insider-Threat/
    NCIS: https://www.ncis.navy.mil/

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 14:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 932094
    VIRIN: 240729-N-GG306-1005
    Filename: DOD_110470682
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Victor Minella
    Insider Threat Program

