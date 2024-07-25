Deter, Detect, Mitigate Insider Threats

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video Produced by Jonathan Snyder and Daniel Zaborowski, Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

The Department of the Navy (DON) Insider Threat Program mission is to deter, detect, and mitigate insider threats. This PSA featuring Victor Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, raises awareness to assist in risk mitigation across the Fleet. It is encouraged to use this PSA across social media and for unit Insider Threat Program training.

Inside threat mitigation is every one's business. There are multiple ways to report. An individual can go to their security manager, they can report through their perspective Services, or they can contact the NCIS Tip Line.

These reports can be made anonymously.

Navy Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat.fct@navy.mil

Marine Corps Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat@usmc.mil; https://www.information.marines.mil/Units/Insider-Threat/

NCIS: https://www.ncis.navy.mil/