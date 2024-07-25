Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Celebrates International Friendship Day 2024

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard celebrates International Friendship Day 2024 by recognizing its 96 partnerships with 106 nations across the globe through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program. For more than 30 years, the program has built interoperability through subject matter expert exchanges.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932078
    VIRIN: 240726-A-AW306-5930
    Filename: DOD_110470418
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, National Guard Celebrates International Friendship Day 2024, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    SPP
    State Partnership Program (SPP)
    Friendship Day 24

