39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MEF Marines (REEL)

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith addressed Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force and Assault Amphibian School during his visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith observed training activities, discussed modernization efforts, and personally recognized Marines for their accomplishments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Can_t Stop_DWCD 0821_10 Jaco Prince_De Wolfe Ltd