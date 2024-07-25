Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MEF Marines (REEL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith addressed Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force and Assault Amphibian School during his visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Gen. Smith observed training activities, discussed modernization efforts, and personally recognized Marines for their accomplishments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Can_t Stop_DWCD 0821_10 Jaco Prince_De Wolfe Ltd

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932077
    VIRIN: 240726-M-ST088-5188
    Filename: DOD_110470412
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps visits I MEF Marines (REEL), by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    commandant
    CMC
    Foundry
    I MEF
    recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download