CDR Geico LFF

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    CDR Steven B Bettis "GEICO" Last Flight Flown
    Hangar 5, NAS Fallon, Nevada, May 23rd, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 932076
    VIRIN: 240523-D-KF756-7126
    Filename: DOD_110470392
    Length: 00:10:19
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    strike
    NAS Fallon
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    F/A-18 Hornet

