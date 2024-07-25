Thracian Viper 24: Take-off broll

Footage during exercise Thracian Viper 24 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 16-29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 07:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932042
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-SH233-6919
|Filename:
|DOD_110469890
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|BEZMER, BG
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
