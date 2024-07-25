Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Viper 24: Take-off broll

    BEZMER, BULGARIA

    07.16.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Footage during exercise Thracian Viper 24 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 16-29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 07:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932042
    VIRIN: 240716-F-SH233-6919
    Filename: DOD_110469890
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: BEZMER, BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thracian Viper 24: Take-off broll, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thracian Viper 24

