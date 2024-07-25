B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Royal Marine Commandos insert via MV-22B Ospreys during Exercise Predator’s Run 24

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys to transport British Royal Marine Commandos with 40 Commando Group, United Kingdom Commando Force, during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundy Training Area, Darwin, NT, Australia, July 22, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s participation in Exercise Predator’s Run 24 increases interoperability with Allies and partners, highlighting the effectiveness of combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|07.22.2024
|07.29.2024 03:56
|B-Roll
|932038
|240722-M-TE664-2001
|DOD_110469716
|00:03:57
|MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|4
|4
