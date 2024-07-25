Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Royal Marine Commandos insert via MV-22B Ospreys during Exercise Predator’s Run 24

    MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, fly MV-22B Ospreys to transport British Royal Marine Commandos with 40 Commando Group, United Kingdom Commando Force, during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundy Training Area, Darwin, NT, Australia, July 22, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s participation in Exercise Predator’s Run 24 increases interoperability with Allies and partners, highlighting the effectiveness of combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 03:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932038
    VIRIN: 240722-M-TE664-2001
    Filename: DOD_110469716
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: MOUNT BUNDY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Royal Marine Commandos insert via MV-22B Ospreys during Exercise Predator’s Run 24, by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Royal Marine Commandos 
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    Predator’s Run
    I MEF Summer Series

