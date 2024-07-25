U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Milton Donatus, operations chief with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, visits his hometown of Ngkeklau in the state of Ngaraard and the surrounding Palauan community in support of Koa Moana 24’s efforts at Koror, Palau, July 15, 2024. Donatus, the first-ever Palauan native to make the rank of E-9, wanted to return to his home country to support his Koa Moana Marine Corps brothers and sisters. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Love For Life _ No Bass Or Drums Mix_RMCD 2089_40 Matthew Sanchez and Steve Dymond and Robert Edwards_Rouge Music Ltd and Free_RMCD 2086_08 Bob Bradley_Rouge Music Ltd.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 03:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932036
|VIRIN:
|240729-M-ZL739-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110469702
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|KOROR, PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Highest Ranking Marine Returns Home to Support Koa Moana 24, by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
