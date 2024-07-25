Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marauders in Action: Dirty Jobs (Cable and Antennae Defense Operations)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, visits the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron to experience their operations first-hand. He joins the cable and antennae defense operations "Cable Dawgs" Airmen to learn how cables are connected throughout the base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 04:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932035
    VIRIN: 240725-F-WC934-8689
    Filename: DOD_110469701
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauders in Action: Dirty Jobs (Cable and Antennae Defense Operations), by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    Ali Al Salem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download