Marauders in Action: Dirty Jobs (Cable and Antennae Defense Operations)

The 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, visits the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron to experience their operations first-hand. He joins the cable and antennae defense operations "Cable Dawgs" Airmen to learn how cables are connected throughout the base.
|07.25.2024
|07.29.2024 04:37
|Package
|932035
|240725-F-WC934-8689
|DOD_110469701
|00:07:22
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
