    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Medical personnel use MedCOP during Exercise Predator's Run 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Jurek, the Navy senior enlisted leader of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, uses the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Medical Common Operating Picture as part of a mass casualty training event during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, July 24, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MedCOP is an interactive decision-support platform arming command surgeons and medical commanders with near real-time health surveillance and medical operations visibility to enable well-informed decisions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Medical personnel use MedCOP during Exercise Predator's Run 24, by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Navy
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    Predator's Run
    I MEF Summer Series

