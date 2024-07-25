Osan to host inaugural Special Observances and Cultural Awareness Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, plans to hold the inaugural Team Osan Special Observances and Cultural Awareness Day on August 16, 2024 at Osan AB. The purpose of the event is to embrace and celebrate the various backgrounds that enable the Osan AB to remain ready to defend the freedom of 51 million people in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)