Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, plans to hold the inaugural Team Osan Special Observances and Cultural Awareness Day on August 16, 2024 at Osan AB. The purpose of the event is to embrace and celebrate the various backgrounds that enable the Osan AB to remain ready to defend the freedom of 51 million people in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 02:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|932032
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-VU029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110469677
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan to host inaugural Special Observances and Cultural Awareness Day, by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan