    Osan to host inaugural Special Observances and Cultural Awareness Day

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, plans to hold the inaugural Team Osan Special Observances and Cultural Awareness Day on August 16, 2024 at Osan AB. The purpose of the event is to embrace and celebrate the various backgrounds that enable the Osan AB to remain ready to defend the freedom of 51 million people in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 02:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 932032
    VIRIN: 240724-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_110469677
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Osan

    Diversity
    Osan
    Community
    USFK
    DEI
    51st Fighter Wing

